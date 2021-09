Kansas soccer fell to No. 19 Harvard Sunday despite a strong second-half push. The Jayhawks had a handful of key performances that helped them stay in the game. Kansas (5-4-1) extended their stay in the northeast with a bout against No. 19 Harvard (6-0-1). It was the first-ever meeting between the two teams. The Jayhawks, coming off a 2-1 win over Dartmouth on Thursday, looked to improve to six wins on the season.

KANSAS STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO