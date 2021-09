Democratic lawmakers are discussing an increase to the national debt limit in a must-pass spending bill to keep the government open. If Republicans block that bill it could lead to a potential debt default next month. Leaders say no final decisions have been made about next steps but in private discussions between Senior Democratic Aids and some of the top Senators, the idea of a showdown vote on the eve of the September 30th deadline was increasingly likely according to sources.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO