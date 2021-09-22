CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
R. Kelly says he won’t testify at Brooklyn trial

By Associated Press
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 5 days ago
NEW YORK — R. Kelly told a judge on Wednesday that he won’t take the witness stand at his sex trafficking trial, meaning he’ll avoid the risk of a potentially brutal cross-examination. “You don’t want to testify, correct?” U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly asked the R&B singer. He responded: “Yes,...

