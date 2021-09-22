San Diego International Airport Arts Program Invites Travelers to ‘Make Themselves at Home'
San Diego International Airport’s (SAN) Arts Program has unveiled a new exhibit that explores how the concept of home differs for each person. The Make Yourself at Home exhibition is located throughout Terminal 2 pre-and-post security screening. It features 16 exhibitors whose artwork and collections showcase how home is experienced differently by all, and how it shapes memories, identities and lives.www.nbcsandiego.com
