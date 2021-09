A hail of bullets outside a Pa. Wawa store shattered windows and hit a couple in their mid-40s in their legs early Sunday. Now, 6ABC in Philly is citing a source in reporting that a group of young women, either in their teens or early 20s, started the fight that led to the gunfire when one of them pulled out a gun and shot at the couple.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO