Glades County, FL

Flood Warning issued for Glades by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-24 23:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-25 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. This warning will be in effect until the river falls below its flood stage. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Saturday afternoon at 200 PM EDT. Target Area: Glades The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Fisheating Creek near Palmdale affecting Glades County. For the Lake Okeechobee/Fisheating Creek...including Palmdale Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Fisheating Creek near Palmdale. * Until further notice. * At 9:00 PM EDT Friday the stage was 6.7 feet. * Flood stage is 7.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Sunday morning to a crest of 7.1 feet Tuesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday afternoon. * Impact...At 7.0 feet, Fisheating creek is entering minor flood stage. Access road to campground and the bath house may be flooded. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 7.1 feet on 10/17/1938.

