Dr. Lyndsay Willmott discusses the front-line therapy options for ovarian cancer and the factors considered in choosing maintenance therapies. Lyndsay Willmott, MD: This patient was treated by her provider with carboplatin and paclitaxel, which has been established as the standard of care for frontline therapy of ovarian cancer. This is a very reasonable choice. When providers are deciding what they may choose to do in the adjuvant setting, part of what impacts that choice is based on the patient’s surgical outcome. If this patient undergoes up-front surgery and has resected to no gross residual disease, then we may consider them to be in lower-risk group. Though the truth is there are probably no real cases of lower-risk advanced-stage ovarian cancer. But lower-risk groups may include those women who were deemed candidates for surgical excision and then undergo surgery and have resection of all their visible or gross disease, and then subsequently placing them onto carboplatin and paclitaxel.

CANCER ・ 4 DAYS AGO