Bert Modular Treehouse Can “Grow” Like the Forest Around It
A husband-and-wife architect team has come up with a treehouse that can grow along with the surrounding forest, according to the occupants’ needs. Commissioned by the tiny home startup Bambau and designed by architecture studio Precht, “Bert” is an imaginative modular home that can sprout up vertically as well as horizontally in the form of additional prefabricated rooms and stairwells. The layout of the home mimics that of a tree, with its upward movement and ability to branch out.dornob.com
Comments / 1