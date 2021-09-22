CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Bert Modular Treehouse Can “Grow” Like the Forest Around It

By Amber Nelson
Cover picture for the articleA husband-and-wife architect team has come up with a treehouse that can grow along with the surrounding forest, according to the occupants’ needs. Commissioned by the tiny home startup Bambau and designed by architecture studio Precht, “Bert” is an imaginative modular home that can sprout up vertically as well as horizontally in the form of additional prefabricated rooms and stairwells. The layout of the home mimics that of a tree, with its upward movement and ability to branch out.

