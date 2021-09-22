CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Fantastic Beasts 3' Unveils 2022 Release Date, Title

By Rebecca Rubin
Laredo Morning Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarner Bros. is returning to its Wizarding World earlier than planned. The next “Fantastic Beasts” installment, newly titled “The Secrets of Dumbledore,” will open in theaters on April 15, 2022. The third entry in the fantastical franchise was initially scheduled to release on July 15 of next year, but the studio opted to move its premiere up by three months.

Laredo Morning Times

'Dune' Hits $76 Million at International Box Office

Moviegoers, at least at the international box office, have kept the ticket sales flowing for “Dune,” the big-budget reimagining of Frank Herbert’s landmark sci-fi novel. The movie, directed by Denis Villeneuve (“Arrival”), brought in $26.3 million from 32 overseas markets in its second weekend of release. It has generated $76.5 million to date, a solid tally given that many parts of the international box office have been slow to recover from COVID-19. However, the Warner Bros. and Legendary film cost $165 million to produce, meaning it will need to generate nothing short of a tidy sum in theaters to turn a profit. “Dune” doesn’t debut in the U.S. — a key market for the film — until Oct. 22, when it will land simultaneously on HBO Max. The interplanetary tale, starring Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya and Oscar Isaac, will open in China in late October, which is promising because many recent Hollywood movies haven’t been granted permission to screen in the world’s biggest movie market.
