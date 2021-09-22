'Adventure Beast' trailer shows zoologist explore animal kingdom

Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series Adventure Beast.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the animated educational-comedy series Wednesday featuring Bradley Trevor Greive as a zoologist.

The preview shows Greive's character, his niece (Danice Cabanela) and assistant (Josh Zuckerman) explore the world while learning about and rescuing wild animals.

"Bradley takes on all kinds of questions about life in the animal kingdom, answering each with hilarious, unexpected facts that he knows like the back of his hand. In doing so, he provides plenty of human takeaway so we can live better lives," an official description reads.

Greive, who also co-created the show, is an Australian author and conservationist. He is known for the books The Blue Day Book and Tomorrow.

Adventure Beast premieres Oct. 22 on Netflix.