Animals

'Adventure Beast' trailer shows zoologist explore animal kingdom

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series Adventure Beast.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the animated educational-comedy series Wednesday featuring Bradley Trevor Greive as a zoologist.

The preview shows Greive's character, his niece (Danice Cabanela) and assistant (Josh Zuckerman) explore the world while learning about and rescuing wild animals.

"Bradley takes on all kinds of questions about life in the animal kingdom, answering each with hilarious, unexpected facts that he knows like the back of his hand. In doing so, he provides plenty of human takeaway so we can live better lives," an official description reads.

Greive, who also co-created the show, is an Australian author and conservationist. He is known for the books The Blue Day Book and Tomorrow.

Adventure Beast premieres Oct. 22 on Netflix.

Josh Zuckerman
TheWrap

Watch the Trailer for Ludacris’ Animated Kids Show, ‘Karma’s World’ (Video)

Ludcaris doesn’t just have “hoes in different area codes” — he’s also now got an animated kids show on Netflix. “Karma’s World” follows Karma Grant, an aspiring musical artist and rapper with big talent and an even bigger heart. Smart, resilient and deeply empathetic, Karma pours her soul into songwriting, channeling her feelings into whip-smart rhymes with passion, courage and her signature brand of humor, the streaming service’s logline reads. In this series, Karma is only beginning to grasp the incredible emotional power that words and music can have. She doesn’t just want to share her music with the world… she wants to change the world with it.
TV SERIES
kennythepirate.com

Showtimes Revealed for Animal Kingdom’s New Show

We are so excited for the new entertainment offerings that will be coming to Walt Disney World for the 50th anniversary. Check out the showtimes for this wonderful show. The 50th anniversary begins October 1, 2021 and will last for 18 months! The celebration will include new entertainment and attractions as well as transformations in all four Theme Parks! We were so excited to get our first glimpse of the Beacons of Light that will illuminate Spaceship Earth. Check out this gorgeous transformation HERE.
LIFESTYLE
bubbleblabber.com

Netflix Details October 2021 Premieres: Reveals New Series “Adventure Beast”

Netflix has a whole bunch of premieres coming next month which premieres happening almost weekly for adult animation. Not only is the streamer releasing a new anime series every week, but we’re getting TWO new adult animated series releasing the exact same day which is unheard of. One of those, Adventure Beast has a first-look trailer that you can see below.
TV SERIES
UPI News

Washington, DC
185K+
Followers
41K+
Post
63M+
Views
