Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger in pain when he throws, still set to start vs. Bengals amid pectoral injury

Ben Roethlisberger is slated to start for the Steelers against the Bengals on Sunday, but don't expect him to be either fully healthy or comfortable under center. Days after an uneven performance in a loss to the Raiders, the veteran quarterback told reporters Wednesday that he was bothered by a pectoral injury suffered early in Week 2's game, adding that he feels pain whenever he reaches his arm or picks himself up off the ground. With that in mind, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that while Roethlisberger is set to suit up against Cincinnati, he "will be in pain when he throws."