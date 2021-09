A 38-year-old man in Pennsylvania has already spent seven days behind bars after underpaying for Mountain Dew at an Exxon gas station in Duncannon, Pennsylvania, according to Penn Live. Joseph Sobolewski might still be in jail had the terms of his bail, set to $50,000, not been changed to "unsecured." Only after the change was Sobolewski, who is homeless — and per Penn Live makes around $5,000 a year — was Sobolewskireleased without first paying the bond.

DUNCANNON, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO