In Loving Memory: Mark R. Campbell, 64, of North Falmouth, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on September 17, 2021, after a long illness. Mark was the son of the late Lawrence and Ruth Campbell. Mark is preceded in death by his brother H. Bradley Campbell and his wife Catherine, both of Middleboro, his sister Lisa Campbell of North Falmouth, and brother-in-law David Devaney of Bourne. He is survived by his sister, Nancy Devaney, of North Falmouth, nieces Ashlyn and Shannon Devaney, Angela and Chandra Campbell, nephew Teague Campbell, several great-nieces and nephews, as well as many cousins and lifelong friends. Mark was a Falmouth High School graduate and earned a degree in Business Administration at UMass Amherst. A self-employed carpenter and builder, he cultivated many friendships and relationships with his clients as he continued to provide carpentry services to them throughout the years. Mark enjoyed playing golf and spending time on the ocean, whether it was taking a cruise around Buzzards Bay, fishing, scalloping, or digging for quahogs and clams. He was known for his infectious smile and big dimples and was oftentimes referred to as the “gentle giant”. Mark was always willing to lend a helping hand to his family, friends, neighbors, and the community, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him. A celebration of Mark’s life will be held on October 23, 2021, at Bucatino Restaurant, 7 Nathan Ellis Highway, North Falmouth, from 1 to 4 pm.