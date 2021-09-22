In Loving Memory: Stephen Eugene Panzone, 63, of East Falmouth passed away unexpectedly at St. Luke’s Hospital with strength and grace, surrounded by his wife and children. He was the beloved husband of Patricia Panzone, devoted father to Steffen and Jenna, their spouses Emily and Matthew, and adoring “Pup” to Finn, William, Abigail and Owen. Stephen leaves behind his mother in-law, Marion Pauline, and five sisters Jodi Brunet, Karen Panzone, Diane Guerino Panzone, Janet Panzone and Andrea Panzone. Stephen will be greatly missed by his two sister in-laws Audrey Lucier, Sheila Lavin, three brother in-laws Ronald, Robert, Arthur Pauline, all their spouses, and many loving nieces and nephews.