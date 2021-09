A new book about dancehall will be released in October 2021. In Run The Riddim: The Untold Story of '90s Dancehall To The World, Marvin Sparks explores the origins, triumphs and tragedies of dancehall through his own experiences and observations. He spoke with over 30 DJs, producers, pioneers and other industry figures who helped shape the story and legacy of the genre. Sparks, a Londoner of Jamaican heritage, describes himself as a "lifelong student of dancehall." Run The Riddim will be sold in limited amounts and is available to buy for just 90 days. Pre-order the book here.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 3 DAYS AGO