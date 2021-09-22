CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Luis Obispo, CA

Judge gives go-ahead for jury trial in Kristin Smart murder case

By Dave Alley
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 5 days ago
Paul Flores attends preliminary hearing on September 2. (Dave Alley/KEYT)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06HwBW_0c4V7ySB00

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- A final ruling has come down in the Paul Flores preliminary hearing Wednesday in San Luis Obispo County Superior Court. Judge Craig van Rooyen has decided that the case can proceed to a jury trial after a marathon preliminary hearing that began on August 2, 2021 and ran more than seven weeks.

Over the course of more than 20 days of testimony, nearly three dozen witnesses were questioned on the witness stand.

https://twitter.com/dandow/status/1440702902641692676?s=20

Judge van Rooyen determined the prosecution has presented enough evidence to hold Flores accountable to murder charges.

Flores is charged with the 1996 murder of Cal Poly student Kristin Smart.

His father Ruben Flores is charged with helping cover up the crime.

The trial will start at a time and place yet to be determined.

The post Judge gives go-ahead for jury trial in Kristin Smart murder case appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
News Channel 3-12

Atascadero police lift shelter in place, continue search for person suspected of armed robbery

ATASCADERO, Calif. - Atascadero police encouraged residents to shelter in place Sunday morning as they searched for a person suspected of robbing three people at gunpoint. Officers said it began Saturday night after they received a call saying a minor had been robbed of his backpack and other personal belongings at gunpoint in the area of Morro Road and Curbaril Avenue.
ATASCADERO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Luis Obispo, CA
Government
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Government
County
San Luis Obispo County, CA
City
San Luis Obispo, CA
Local
California Government
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Crime & Safety
San Luis Obispo, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
News Channel 3-12

Sheriff: ‘Powerful indicators of systemic racism’ in SLO County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson says he finds, "very powerful indicators of systemic racism" from the conclusions of a report released by his office Friday. Sparked by protests following the police killing of George Floyd, the Sheriff's Department put together a Unity Commitee in September of 2020. The The post Sheriff: ‘Powerful indicators of systemic racism’ in SLO County appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ruben Flores
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
679K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy