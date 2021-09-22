CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hunterdon County, NJ

Hunterdon County Volunteer Firefighters Seriously Injured In Motorcycle Crash

By Valerie Musson
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mkan4_0c4V74Y600

Two volunteer firefighters in Hunterdon County were seriously injured in a motorcycle crash Tuesday night, authorities said.

The Quakertown Fire Company responded to the scene on Pittstown Road in Franklin Township around 9 p.m. and found both victims suffering from significant injuries, the department said.

Both victims — “active and dedicated” volunteers at the Quakertown Fire Company — were taken to local trauma centers for treatment.

Assisting agencies include Franklin Township police, HMC Paramedics and HCC 911 operators.

Several volunteers responded to the scene from their homes as well, the fire company said.

“Thoughts and prayers are needed for our brothers and the families involved at this moment to help them make a rapid and full recovery,” the company said on Facebook.

“Thanks again to everyone who helped during this very trying incident.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Head-On Crash Leaves One Dead In Dauphin County

A person died in a two-vehicle crash late Sunday night, according to area police.Swatara Township Police were dispatched to a report of a motor vehicle crash with entrapment at 61st & Ann streets around 11:40 p.m.Upon arrival, officers learned that two vehicles had been involved in a head-on co…
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Trucker Dies In Milk Tanker Rollover

This time, it is ok to cry over spilled milk.A Chester County trucker died when the milk tanker he was driving rolled over on Interstate 83, according to Pennsylvania state police in York County in a statement released on Monday.Carl N. Hansen, 67, of Nottingham, Chester County died at Holy Spirit …
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hunterdon County, NJ
Crime & Safety
Hunterdon County, NJ
Accidents
Franklin, NJ
Government
Franklin, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Hunterdon County, NJ
Hunterdon County, NJ
Government
City
Franklin, NJ
Daily Voice

Bicyclist Struck, Airlifted In South Jersey

A bicyclist was seriously hurt after being struck by a vehicle in Atlantic County, authorities said.The collision occurred about 2 p.m. Saturday on East Black Horse Pike at South Cologne Avenue in Hamilton, initial reports said.A medevac helicopter was called to airlift the victim to an area hospit…
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Motorcyclist Thrown, Seriously Hurt In Jersey Shore Crash

A motorcyclist was seriously hurt after being thrown from his vehicle, authorities said.The crash occurred about noon Saturday on Route 35 in Middletown, reports said.EMS was taking the injured rider, who was suffering from trauma, to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, initial repor…
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Volunteer Firefighters#Traffic Accident#Hmc Paramedics#Hcc
Daily Voice

Dog Rescued After House Fire Breaks Out On Long Island

Authorities rescued a dog from a house fire on Long Island.Officers responded to a report of a fire at a home on Prospect Avenue in East Meadow at 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25, according to the Nassau County Police Department.Police said while searching for any occupants of the building, NCPD o…
EAST MEADOW, NY
Daily Voice

Authorities ID Man Killed In New Brunswick Shooting

Authorities have identified a man killed in a shooting in New Brunswick over the weekend.Officers responding to Fernwood Court around 1:50 a.m. Sunday found Cedric Paige, 37, with multiple gunshot wounds, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and New Brunswick Police Director Ant…
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Daily Voice

Car Struck By Train In Jersey City

Firefighters freed a driver from their car after it was struck by a light-rail train Monday, authorities said.The train operating from Bayonne to Hoboken struck the car at approximately 9 a.m. at the intersection of Essex and Warren Streets in Jersey City, NJ Transit officials said.The driver was t…
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Two Men Found Dead After Single-Car Crash In Region

Two people were found dead inside a car that crashed off a roadway and into the woods in the region, authorities said.Massachusetts State Police troopers in Hampden County from the Town of Russell barracks responded to the single-vehicle crash on Old Westfield Road in Granville Saturday, Sept. 25 a…
ACCIDENTS
Daily Voice

Girl Dies In Trenton Shooting

A young girl died in a Trenton shooting Saturday, authorities said.Gunfire ran out on the first block of Bellevue Avenue around 6:45 p.m., striking the girl and two others, the Mercer County prosecutor’s office said.The girl -- reportedly 12 -- was pronounced dead at the hospital.None of the victim…
TRENTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
133K+
Followers
27K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy