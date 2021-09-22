Hunterdon County Volunteer Firefighters Seriously Injured In Motorcycle Crash

Two volunteer firefighters in Hunterdon County were seriously injured in a motorcycle crash Tuesday night, authorities said.

The Quakertown Fire Company responded to the scene on Pittstown Road in Franklin Township around 9 p.m. and found both victims suffering from significant injuries, the department said.

Both victims — “active and dedicated” volunteers at the Quakertown Fire Company — were taken to local trauma centers for treatment.

Assisting agencies include Franklin Township police, HMC Paramedics and HCC 911 operators.

Several volunteers responded to the scene from their homes as well, the fire company said.

“Thoughts and prayers are needed for our brothers and the families involved at this moment to help them make a rapid and full recovery,” the company said on Facebook.

“Thanks again to everyone who helped during this very trying incident.”

