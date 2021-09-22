The best photos from Jets fans' return to MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium welcomed Jets fans through the turnstiles for regular season action for the first time since Dec. 2019 when the Patriots came to town in Week 2. The Gang Green faithful flocked to East Rutherford in droves to watch their team play their arch-rival. The 75,626 fans in attendance witnessed New York’s 25-6 loss to New England. That attendance figure places the Jets second in the NFL in attendance this young season, trailing only the Packers after their home opener against the Lions.