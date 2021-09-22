CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Packers vs. 49ers prediction, odds, line, and how to watch the Sunday Night Football game

By Ben Rolfe
profootballnetwork.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article49ers -3.5 Moneyline: Packers +170, 49ers -200 Over/Under: 50.5 (Over -110, Under -110) The Packers have been unconvincing through two weeks. What happened in Week 1 was nothing short of a disaster for the Packers. They got behind early and then got embarrassed while chasing the game. While the outcome was better in Week 2, there are still eyebrows to be raised coming off that performance.

www.profootballnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Release Notable Wide Receiver

Moments ago, the Green Bay Packers made a notable cut involving one of their young wide receivers. It turns out the front office has waived Equanimeous St. Brown, per Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette. The Packers selected St. Brown in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft....
NFL
The Spun

Kyle Shanahan Announces Major 49ers Injury News

The San Francisco 49ers had a big day against the Detroit Lions in Week 1. Unfortunately, it came at a heavy cost as key players on both offense and defense went down. On Monday, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan shared the injury report from the game. It’s not pretty. Starting...
NFL
The Spun

Look: RG3’s Tweet About Jameis Winston Is Going Viral

Jameis Winston is the talk of the NFL world in Week 1. The New Orleans Saints dominated the Green Bay Packers to open the regular season. The Saints topped the Packers, 38-3, in Jacksonville on Sunday afternoon – the game was relocated due to the effects of Hurricane Ida. Winston...
NFL
The Spun

Packers GM Uses 1 Word To Describe Aaron Rodgers Conversations

One of the biggest talking points of the 2021 NFL offseason was the state of the relationship between Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst. With that storm successfully navigated, Gutekunst has revealed some of the conversations he’s had with Rodgers. Speaking to the media on Wednesday,...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
The US Sun

What is Aaron Rodgers net worth?

AARON Rodgers is arguable one of the most popular NFL quarterbacks in the league. When he's not making football headlines he's in the news thanks to his relationship with actress Shailene Woodley. What is Aaron Rodgers net worth?. Born December 2, 1983, Rodgers, 37, is known as an American football...
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Had Brutally Honest Admission On His Relationship

As the latest Ted Lasso episode proved, being around someone you love 24/7, 365 isn’t necessarily the best way to have a relationship. Aaron Rodgers also appears to agree with that mindset. The Green Bay Packers quarterback reportedly opened up about his engagement to actress Shailene Woodley. The two will...
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Confirms 2 Teams Were Real Trade Possibilities

Two teams were apparently real trade possibilities for Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers this offseason. Rodgers’ name surfaced in trade rumors throughout the offseason. Green Bay ultimately held onto its star quarterback, who finally reported to training camp earlier this summer. He’s all-in for the 2021 season, but anything beyond that remains up in the air.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Gridiron Football#At T Tv#Nfl Sunday#American Football#Nfc#Lions#Eagles#Packers 23 Podcast#Apple Podcasts#Nbc#Sling Hulu#At T
The Spun

49ers Are Reportedly Signing Notable Running Back

With Raheem Mostert officially out for the season, the San Francisco 49ers have wasted no time signing another running back to their roster. According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the 49ers are signing former Detroit Lions tailback Kerryon Johnson to their practice squad. He spent training camp with the Philadelphia Eagles.
NFL
AOL Corp

Packers Release Another One Of Aaron Rodgers’ Favorites

The Green Bay Packers released tight end Bronson Kaufusi this afternoon, despite the fact Aaron Rodgers praised the BYU product recently. We’ve seen the Packers get rid of guys Rodgers likes before, and their release of wide receiver Jake Kumerow in 2020 is the biggest example. Rodgers told people he thought Kumerow was Green Bay’s second-best wideout in camp, and his disapproval of the move contributed to the star quarterback’s discontent with the organization this offseason.
NFL
FanSided

Aaron Rodgers reacts to Packers loss, getting benched for Jordan Love

The Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers put up a stinker against the New Orleans Saints, leading to his benching in the fourth quarter on Sunday. Green Bay Packers fans had to feel ecstatic entering Week 1. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was ready to go for the start of the season, and he faced off against a New Orleans Saints team that was starting Jameis Winston under center following the retirement of Drew Brees. Surely it would at least be a competitive game for Green Bay, right?
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
DraftKings
NewsBreak
Sports
Detroit News

For Lions QB's model girlfriend, 'life lately' is in Michigan

Model Christen Harper appears to have joined her boyfriend, Lions quarterback Jared Goff, in Michigan. An Instagram post shows the two together with the caption "life lately," and includes views of a lake, deer and a car trip. Goff and Harper, a Southern California native who has more than 250,000...
NFL
The Spun

Lions Reportedly Reached Out To Veteran Cornerback

The Detroit Lions were dealt a massive blow to their secondary in Week 1, as second-year cornerback Jeff Okudah suffered a ruptured Achilles against the San Francisco 49ers. Okudah, last year’s No. 3 overall pick, hasn’t really lived up to his potential in the NFL yet. The Lions were hopeful that he’d be able to show the rest of the league what he can do this fall. Obviously, his Achilles injury has derailed those plans.
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

Barry Sanders had sobering warning for Detroit Lions [Video]

A new regime is in town for the Detroit Lions and though 2021 will likely be a tough season, many have high hopes that the future is bright in the Motor City. Though it seems like head coach Dan Campbell and GM Brad Holmes are making all of the right moves and changing the culture in Detroit, Lions legend Barry Sanders warns that though he is very excited about the new regime, there are no guarantees and tough days are ahead.
NFL
FanSided

Packers: John Kuhn believes Aaron Rodgers could go ‘scorched earth’

Will Aaron Rodgers bounce back in the Green Bay Packers’ home opener?. Prior to Week 1, the Green Bay Packers had lost six times in the regular season under Matt LaFleur. Each time, the Packers came back the following week and won. In 2020, Aaron Rodgers was dominant in all three games following a loss.
NFL
thecomeback.com

This NFL team is reportedly very interested in trading for Aaron Rodgers

For the time being, things are looking good between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. Despite a tumultuous offseason that saw the spat between the quarterback and team go public, followed by rumors of retirement, Rodgers returned to camp and has made it clear he intends to play through the 2021 season.
NFL
FOX Sports

Aaron Rodgers: 'They drafted my replacement so just let him play'

Aaron Rodgers' unhappiness in Green Bay was the major storyline throughout the NFL offseason. It started on the day of the NFL Draft when reports surfaced that Rodgers wished to be traded, kicking off a whirlwind of rumors and drama that continued throughout the summer. But Rodgers says he wouldn't...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy