CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Player Prowl: Would Panthers actually take Texans QB Deshaun Watson?

By Anthony Rizzuti
USA Today
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome back to our weekly player pillaging for the Carolina Panthers, where we hypothetically snatch up a player from the upcoming opposition at will. This time, we’ll have to decide between a slam dunk of a player who isn’t a slam dunk of a pick and being boring by taking a left tackle for the third straight week. Oh joy!

pantherswire.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Times

Murphy: In six months, claims of wrongdoing against Deshaun Watson have raised more questions than answers

It’s been almost six months to the day since the trajectory of Deshaun Watson’s NFL career changed drastically, potentially forever. On March 16, the first of 21 women came forward with claims of inappropriate behavior against Watson. Since then, 22 civil lawsuits have been filed against the remarkably-talented Gainesville High graduate who was starting quarterback for the Houston Texans from 2017-2020.
NFL
NESN

NFL Rumors: Is Bill Belichick Indirectly Holding Up Deshaun Watson Trade?

Hunter Renfroe Shares Tribute To Late Father After Cancer Death: 'He Fought The Good Fight'. It took months for the Houston Texans to become amenable to the idea of trading Deshaun Watson. Now that they’ve reportedly acknowledged a willingness to move him, the process hasn’t sped up much. But with...
NFL
Houston Chronicle

Smith: Regardless of circumstances, Deshaun Watson should never QB Texans again

CLEVELAND — Four more quarters of heart. Eight total quarters devoted to passionate, hard-fought football that has you watching, studying and praising a completely remade team that was supposed to be absolutely horrible. Two games that made you proud of David Culley’s new Texans, not embarrassed to be publicly associated...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Baldinger
Fox Sports Radio

Dolphins Will Move On From Tua Tagovailoa the First Chance They Get

Jason Smith: "If (the Dolphins) wanted to make sure everybody knew Tua was their guy, they would have gone out in a bigger defense after the latest Deshaun Watson storyline came out. But they didn't. Why? Because they still want to move on. There is still a faction of the Miami Dolphins who don't believe he is their quarterback and want to go after Deshaun Watson, or another guy if he becomes available. Too many times we have seen 'the Dolphins are in on this quarterback, and this quarterback, and this quarterback...' Why? You already have a guy! Nobody else is doing that, but the Dolphins keep doing it. They will kick Tua to the curve as soon as they can. This wasn't a public endorsement, this was behind closed doors 'hey Tua is our guy, so let's move forward with that.' Players are smart, they know. You can't snowball these guys and say something in private when they know publicly there are stories of them wanting a new quarterback. At least some, if not a large portion of the Dolphins front office and ownership want a quarterback, which means, there is going to be a new quarterback."
NFL
The Spun

Texans Reportedly Declined Huge Offer For Deshaun Watson

The Houston Texans reportedly want a combination of six players and/or draft picks for quarterback Deshaun Watson. But a new report claims Houston already had that type of offer on the table–and turned it down. On the FOX pregame show earlier today, insider Jay Glazer said the Texans were offered...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#American Football#The Carolina Panthers#Lt#Pro Football Focus#Gallery Panthers
ClutchPoints

Deshaun Watson’s trade chances with Texans dealt massive blow

Deshaun Watson won’t be suiting up for the Houston Texans this season. With Week 2 already here, it seems increasingly unlikely the embattled star quarterback will be taking the field with any other team in 2021, either. A.J. Perez of Front Office Sports reported on Thursday that the active criminal...
NFL
The Spun

Report: 1 NFL Owner “Really Wants” Deshaun Watson

As of now, Deshaun Watson is expected to start the 2021 season on the Houston Texans’ 53-man roster. If the Texans decide to trade Watson, there’s one suitor that reportedly “really wants” him. According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross wants Watson on his team. The...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Panthers Announce Injury Update On Star RB Christian McCaffrey

The Carolina Panthers are going to have to close out tonight’s game without the services of Christian McCaffrey, their star running back. Early in the second quarter, McCaffrey exited the game as Carolina drove deep into Houston Texans territory. The drive ended with backup running back Chuba Hubbard getting stopped on 4th-and-1.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Deshaun Watson

After confirming that QB Carson Wentz sprained both of his ankles, Colts HC Frank Reich said it was still too early to make a determination on his signal caller’s availability for Sunday’s game. “We’ll have to see as we go here,” Reich said, via The Herald Bulletin. “I obviously read...
NFL
FanSided

Houston Texans: Miami has no choice but to trade for Deshaun Watson

The time is perfect for the Houston Texans to trade Deshaun Watson to the Dolphins. What a wild Week 2 of NFL action it was involving the Houston Texans, and even the Miami Dolphins, as both teams saw their starting quarterbacks fall to injury, eventually leading to losses. Both teams have one thing in common though, and that’s quarterback Deshaun Watson.
NFL
NBC Sports

If Texans plan to use Deshaun Watson, NFL will have a decision to make

The Texans face the Panthers on Thursday night, and quarterback Tyrod Taylor has a hamstring injury. Coach David Culley said Sunday as to whether Deshaun Watson will play in Taylor’s absence, “We’ll see.”. The league office would likely say the same thing. As previously explained, the league hasn’t decided whether...
NFL
profootballrumors.com

Latest On Dolphins, Texans’ Deshaun Watson

Stephen Ross reportedly wants to bring embattled Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson to South Beach. That’s no secret, and that’s a sticking point to the Dolphins’ owner. Ross is unhappy about the late-August leak, according to a source who spoke with PFT. Watson could be a game-changer for the Dolphins, but...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy