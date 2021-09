COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Yet another Ohio State football player has earned Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors to start the 2021 season. Kyle McCord stepped in as starting quarterback for an injured C.J. Stroud for his first action as a college football player and led the Buckeyes to a 59-7 win over Akron. After a shaky start with a few inaccurate passes, McCord settled in and finished the game with 319 yards and two touchdowns on 13 of 18 passes. He did, however, throw one interception in the third quarter on what would be his final series of the game before being replaced by Jack Miller III.

