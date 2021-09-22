CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Good, The Bad and the Mostly Ugly ‘Cry Macho’

By Austin Hojdar
Loyola Phoenix
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore he made his directorial debut in 1971, the general public knew Clint Eastwood for portraying rugged cowboys in spaghetti westerns. Now, in “Cry Macho,” he directs, produces and stars as Mike Milo, a washed-up rodeo cowboy searching for his ex-boss’ son in Mexico. This film — at least in...

loyolaphoenix.com

CinemaBlend

Cry Macho Reviews Are Up, See What Critics Are Saying About Clint Eastwood’s Latest

Clint Eastwood is 91-years-old but the Academy Award winner certainly isn't letting age slow him down. He continues to make new movies, and spend time both in front of the camera and behind it, and frequently both. Such is the case with Eastwood's newest effort Cry Macho. In the film, Eastwood plays a former rodeo rider who takes a job from a former boss to bring home the man's young son from Mexico. It's the sort of dramatic tale we've largely come to expect from Eastwood in his later years, and perhaps that's why the movie is falling largely flat with critics.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Clint Eastwood Mounts Horse for First Time in Decades and Scares Trainer Half to Death

Clint Eastwood is back in the saddle! Quite literally. The Hollywood icon is 91 and will be releasing his latest project on Sept. 17. He directed and starred in Cry Macho, which will debut in theaters and HBO Max. He just may very well be the oldest actor/director to head a major motion picture. The movie has been described as a modern Western that finds Eastwood’s character helping a young man across the United States and Mexico border.
ANIMALS
Best Life

91-Year-Old Clint Eastwood Says This 1 Thing Could Make Him Quit Acting

On Sept. 17, Clint Eastwood's latest movie as director and star, Cry Macho, will be released in theaters and on HBO Max. With the legendary actor/filmmaker being 91 years old, some may assume that this might be his last film, but he's made no such decision. In a new interview with the Los Angeles Times, the star revealed he has no plans to retire—especially from directing, but he's not throwing in the towel on acting yet, either. Clint Eastwood also shared the one thing that could make him quit acting, or even consider it.
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

7 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

There's something to be said for the movie theater experience. The aroma of hot, buttered popcorn, the excitement of the Coming Attractions, the massive screen…but there are also tons of benefits to having your next film festival at home. You can wear your pajamas, for example. You won't have to deal with annoying audience members talking through the most important parts. And, best of all, it's basically free. Read on to find out which movies are new to Netflix and plan your own at-home lineup for the weekend.
TV & VIDEOS
Santa Fe Reporter

‘Cry Macho’ Review

Clint Eastwood returns to the director’s chair for the first time since 2019′s Richard Jewell with Cry Macho, a filmed-in-New Mexico sort of neo-Western in which Eastwood also stars and about which the best one can say is that it probably won’t be the worst thing to happen to someone this week.
MOVIES
thecinemaholic.com

Cry Macho Ending, Explained

‘Cry Macho’ marks acclaimed actor and director Clint Eastwood’s return to the rodeo that is the Western movie genre. The road trip drama film is an adaptation of N. Richard Nash’s novel of the same name. It tells the story of Mike Milo, a weary cowboy who is hired by his former boss to retrieve his son Rafael “Rafo” Polk from Mexico.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Clint Eastwood’s ‘Cry Macho’ Is ‘a Shrunken Dirty Harry,’ Says Paul Schrader

Paul Schrader’s Facebook page remains a reliable source of entertainment, insight, and shock value for cinephiles. In advance of his new film “The Card Counter,” released September 10, Schrader said distributor Focus Features asked him to pull back from his often-unfiltered posts. Well, the writer/director is now out of Facebook jail and he’s as uncensored as ever. Case in point: The “First Reformed” director used the platform to take down Clint Eastwood’s new western “Cry Macho,” now in theaters and streaming on HBO Max. Critics haven’t been delighted by the 91-year-old filmmaker’s latest film, but they’ve been relatively kind; the 75-year-old...
MOVIES
ourquadcities.com

At the Movies | “Cry Macho” & “Copshop”

It’s time for our weekly look at the movies! As always, Movie Mike is here is discuss last week’s hits and misses and preview the new films coming out this week! This week we have 2 new films: western drama “Cry Macho and action flick “Copshop”. For more Movie Mike...
MOVIES
cn2.com

CN2 at the Movies: Cry Macho

A STORY OF BEING LOST… AND FOUND. CN2 at the Movies is previewing the dramatic western thriller “Cry Macho,” directed by and starring Clint Eastwood. Don’t miss it. CN2 at the Movies is brought to you by American Air Heating and Cooling.
MOVIES
Winchester Sun

Forget the tissues, Cry Macho

Greetings my fellow cowboy and cowgirl cinephiles!. Making your mark and leaving behind a noteworthy legacy is a subject that occupies many a mind especially as we grow older. Have I made my mark? When I die, will I leave any good behind or was I just here occupying space? These are just some of the questions that may cloud the mind from time to time when you deep dive into your psyche while brooding over your legacy. Leaving behind a body of work, valuable life lessons, or just the style in which you live your life, should be one viewed as noble by your loved ones after you pass on. Today’s film is a character study which reinforces the important lesson that only you can dictate the value of what deeds you do in what little time we all have. Let’s saddle up and take a ride into the neo-Western drama, “Cry Macho” (2021).
MOVIES
chatsports.com

The Good, Bad, Ugly & The Megan Fox Un-Flippin’-Believable!

New York Post

‘Cry Macho’ review: Clint Eastwood’s most charming movie in years

Running time: 104 Min. Rated: PG-13 (Language) In theaters and on HBO Max. At 91, Clint Eastwood throws a punch, rides a horse and hurls an annoying teenager out of his truck. Aging goals!. “Cry Macho,” Eastwood’s latest, is a Western set in 1979, and you might swear it was...
MOVIES
thecinemaholic.com

Where Was Cry Macho Filmed?

Legendary actor-filmmaker Clint Eastwood comes with another insightful fringe tale in the western-themed road movie ‘Cry Macho.’ Based on the titular book by N. Richard Nash, the story sees Eastwood starring as Mike Milo, a world-weary horse breeder and a former rodeo star who takes up an unlikely job at the end of his career. Mike’s ex-boss tasks him to retrieve his son, Rafo, from the custody of his mother, who has turned to a life of crime and alcoholism.
MOVIES
kiowacountypress.net

Movie Review - Cry Macho

Like last weekend, this weekend at the box office was underwhelming, especially for new releases. "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" continued to dominate in the #1 spot for the third straight weekend. "Free Guy" held steady at #2 in its sixth. I had to go down to #3 to find a new movie to review. "Cry Macho" made almost $1 million less than last weekend's "Malignant" despite playing on nearly 500 more screens across the country. And remember, the two movies that beat it are each a week staler than they were against "Malignant." The film is no doubt underwhelming commercially, and it's pretty underwhelming creatively as well.
MOVIES
nohoartsdistrict.com

“Cry Macho” and “Worth”

What to watch next? Reviews of “Cry Macho” on HBOMax and “Worth” on Netflix. Toward the end of his career, John Ford made a number of what critics called “old man’s films.”. They leaned toward either summing up or perhaps commenting on recurring themes in his work. Clint Eastwood’s latest...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A Great Sylvester Stallone Movie Just Arrived On Netflix

Despite boasting a long and illustrious career that’s seen him star in a number one box office hit in every decade since the 1970s, Sylvester Stallone will be the first person to tell you that he’s been written off more than once. Like one of his most famous creations says, “It ain’t over till it’s over”, something that’s applied to Sly on numerous occasions.
MOVIES

