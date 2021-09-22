CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Eclectic was the Theme of the 2021 Met Gala

By Natalie Doyle
Loyola Phoenix
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Met Gala looks this year were… eclectic to say the least. Typically held the first Monday in May, the Met Gala is arguably one of the most exclusive and biggest fashion events of the year. The Gala is held in New York City as a fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute and while the event has been canceled the past two Mays, it was finally held Sept. 13.

loyolaphoenix.com

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

Zendaya's Sultry Balmain Wet-Look Dress at the Venice Film Festival Was Sculpted to Perfection

Whenever Zendaya steps on the red carpet, you can always count on a showstopping look. Thanks to her expert stylist Image Architect Law Roach, and her own undeniable presence, Zendaya arrived at the Venice Film Festival premiere for Dune looking incredible in every sense of the word. This might be Zendaya's best look yet, with her sultry, wet-look dress courtesy of Balmain.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Page Six

Met Gala 2021 best-dressed celebrities: Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X and more

The 2021 Met Gala came and went in a star-spangled blur. Best-dressed regular Sarah Jessica Parker wasn’t there; neither was Beyoncé. But stars aplenty still climbed those famous Metropolitan Museum steps for the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion”-themed fête, dressed in their finest patriotic fashions. Below, the most memorable looks from Monday night’s red carpet.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Essence

Rihanna Is The Queen Of The MET Gala

For her appearance at the 2021 MET Gala, Rihanna stepped out wearing Balenciaga. Her beau, rapper A$AP Rocky, was with her. Rihanna is the Queen of both the MET Gala and the festivities that come after fashion’s biggest night. The singer has thrown some of the most epic parties and is expected to throw this year’s hottest, glamorous MET Gala after-party.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gemma Chan
Person
Kaia Gerber
Person
Rihanna
Person
Ciara
Person
Rita Hayworth
Person
Blake Lively
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Audrey Hepburn
Person
Kim Petras
Person
Hedy Lamarr
Person
Barbie Ferreira
Person
Channing Tatum
Person
Britney Spears
Person
Timothée Chalamet
Person
Keke Palmer
Footwear News

Jessica Simpson Is the Ultimate Cool Mom in a Black Tee, Skinny Jeans & Slime Green Boots

Jessica Simpson’s style is as versatile as it gets. The actress showed off a more dressed-down take on her signature bold taste this week as she dropped her 2-year-old daughter off for pre-school on Wednesday. For the momentous day, Simpson kept comfortable in a classic black tee and cuffed dark-wash skinny jeans; her outfit also included a slew of glittering necklaces and hoop earrings as well as her signature oversize sunglasses. On her feet, the “Dukes of Hazzard” alumna added in an edgy touch with her choice of black boots; the leather Chelsea-style pair featured slick uppers and a unique contrasting slime...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Ciara turns heads in a leather mini skirt - and wait ‘til you see her boots

On the heels of launching her own clothing line, it was clear Ciara was ready to make a major statement when she made her debut at this year’s New York Fashion Week. And she did not disappoint. The Level Up songstress made fans go wild when she shared several photos of herself on Instagram at the Peter Dundas x Revolve show putting her killer physique and toned legs on display as she struck several photos in the outfit before and after the show.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Ciara Masters 2021 Met Gala Theme in a Neon Football Gown & Russell Wilson’s Super Bowl Ring

Ciara proves that she can follow a theme while making it her own. The “Get Up” singer attended the 2021 Met Gala last night, where the theme was “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” It was an evening of paying homage to American fashion trends over the years. For the ensemble, Ciara donned a lime green Dundas gown that incorporated her husband’s, Russell Wilson, football jersey number and an edgy, peek-a-boo design. She accessorized the look with a chic bedazzled football clutch and her husband’s Super Bowl ring. As for the footwear, Ciara wore a pair of silver platform heels from Stuart...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Fashion#Fur#The Met Gala#The Costume Institute#French American#Asap Rocky#Americana
Fox News

Debbie Harry wears patriotic dress at Met Gala 2021 to honor 'American Independence' theme

Debbie Harry rocked the Met Gala red carpet in a patriotic dress that was perfectly on-point for the 2021 show’s "American Independence" theme. In addition to being the fashion world’s biggest night, often compared to the Oscars, the New York City event is a fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute and coincides with the opening of a new exhibit every year, in this case, the debut of "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion."
BEAUTY & FASHION
Tufts Daily

The Met Gala’s ‘American Independence’ theme gave celebrity outfits too much freedom

Everyone has been anxiously waiting for the 2021 Met Gala after COVID-19 postponed last year’s event. With 2019 bringing popularity to camp fashion, many were surprised to see this year’s Gala diverge from eccentric, exaggerated style and adopt the rather unimaginative “American Independence” theme. Even so, there is hardly anything independent about American fashion; certainly, Americans desperately believe that they dominate the international fashion market, though this appears painfully inaccurate. According to Vogue, of the most trending fashion brands of 2021, only one American label – Virgil Abloh’s Off-White – appears among primarily Italian and French designers. And this was unfortunately represented at the Met Gala as the most famous celebrities wore primarily foreign designers. Perhaps, they should have limited the show to strictly young American designers considering the theme was “American Independence.” In any case, neither the American nor foreign designers presented themselves well with this woeful showing.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Daily Collegian

Best dressed at the Met Gala

The Met Gala, one of fashion’s biggest nights, impressed audiences on September 13. Artists, actors and influencers took to the red carpet with outfits designed to fit this year’s theme, “American independence.”. Here are the best three looks of the night, scored for their aesthetics, theme and creativity. Yara Shahidi.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Kate Hudson Gives a 2021 Twist on Old Hollywood Glamour in a Pink Bralette & Skirt Set at the Met Gala

Kate Hudson found the perfect marriage of old Hollywood glamour and Gen-Z style trends for the 2021 Met Gala last night. The “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” actress arrived on the red carpet in a full pink moment, tapping Michael Kors Collection for her evening look. The ensemble offered up a very 2021 twist on classic style thanks to her glittering bralette and maxi skirt set and couture feathered coat. For a glittering finish, Hudson modeled a series of endless jewels from Lorraine Schwartz. To elevate the look further, the actress picked Giuseppe Zanotti for her footwear of choice....
BEAUTY & FASHION
allkpop.com

CL arrives at the 'Met Gala'

2NE1 member and solo artist CL has also arrived at the '2021 Met Gala'!. It looks like this year, the 'Met Gala' will be seeing appearances by two K-Pop stars - CL and BLACKPINK's Rosé, who appeared for the opening event alongside Anthony Vaccarello. In particular, CL can be seen...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Penelope Cruz Exemplifies Chanel’s Classic Charm in Pearl-Stacked Heels & Knit Dress at Venice Film Festival

Penelope Cruz looked like a dream dressed in head-to-toe Chanel at a photocall today for “Competencia Oficial” at the 2021 Venice Film Festival. The carpet was flooded with well-dressed stars, but few could rival the stylish femininity that Cruz’s outfit conveyed. The off-the-shoulder knit dress was kept from leaning too much towards the girly side with the addition of edgier accessories like metallic cuffs and spiked hoop earrings. From the Chanel embossed bag to the pearl-embellished peep-toe shoes, every part of this outfit exemplified Chanel’s classic charm. It’s not a stretch to say that the shoes were definitely one of the most...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
runningmagazine.ca

Allyson Felix stuns at the Met Gala

American sprinter Allyson Felix is the most decorated Olympian in track and field of all time, and on Monday night she may have been the most decorated attendee at the Met Gala in New York City. Adorned in a white Fendi gown made with 240,000 ostrich feathers and crystal beads, the five-time Olympian stunned the crowd as she joined other athletes to walk the red carpet, including Simone Biles, Naomi Osaka, Megan Rapinoe and Serena Williams.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Zendaya Looks Flawless in a Plunging Floor-Length Valentino Dress and Classic Louboutin Pumps at Venice Film Festival

Zendaya surprised her fans at the star-studded Venice Film Festival yesterday in classic attire crafted by her stylist, Law Roach. The “Dune” actress arrived in a floor-length white Valentino dress featuring a mile-high slit, lapel collar, belted waist attached with a pink satin ribbon, revealing décolletage and a black blazer. For footwear, the “Spider-Man” star wore a classic pair of Christian Louboutin pumps with a pointed-toe silhouette. Usually, Zendaya opts for Louboutin stilettos as her go-to brand for red carpet events. Last spring, Zendaya modeled a slew of Valentino ensembles, including an all-pink monochromatic outfit with slingback kitten heels. The Disney Channel alum...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
In Style

Kim Kardashian Shared Exactly How Her Met Gala Outfit Fit the Night's Theme

At last night's Met Gala, Kim Kardashian arrived with her entire body and face obscured by swathes of black Balenciaga jersey, but there was no question about who was under the face mask — ponytail or not. In a new Instagram post, Kardashian explained that the look, which was created by her pal (and Balenciaga creative director) Demna Gvasalia, was more American than anyone thought, comparing the head-to-toe monochrome look to a T-shirt and stating that was a way to showcase the Met Gala's theme, American Independence.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy