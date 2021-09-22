Cycle North CarolinaCyclists to Stop in Yanceyville for Lunch Festivities at Pavilion. In the twenty-one years since, the Mountains to Coast Ride has traversed the state using a different week-long route each year. The ride has stopped overnight in more than 100 North Carolina towns and passed through over 700 North Carolina communities. The Mountains to Coast Ride is not a race, but a recreational trek across the state using scenic back roads. The ride is designed to promote physical fitness, good health and the scenic beauty of North Carolina.