Yanceyville, NC

New medical exhibit at Richmond Miles Museum

caswellmessenger.com
 5 days ago

As a tribute to the medical profession the Richmond-Miles Museum for the month of August is displaying historical artifacts related to medicine and those who have helped the local community with their medicinal expertise. Our display contains numerous items including the WW1 ID tag of Army nurse Anne Yancey Gwyn, information on Henrietta Jeffries and Dr. H.G. Jones, as well as medical equipment, ointments etc. There is a recently donated bottle from the office of Druggist Dr. JH McAden who started in Caswell County before moving to Charlotte and an analgesic compound from the Yanceyville Drug Company. Learn more here.

www.caswellmessenger.com

