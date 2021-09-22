CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

ReRuns: ‘Daredevil’ is a Different Kind of Superhero

By Peter Stuart
Loyola Phoenix
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Daredevil” shows you what it’s like to take a punch just before it slugs you in the gut. It left a lasting impression on me — it’s rare I can watch a crime show or superhero story without immediately comparing it to “Daredevil.” Once I start talking about it, I have trouble stopping.

loyolaphoenix.com

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel Fans Spot Possible Daredevil Connection In Hawkeye Trailer

Yesterday delivered the first trailer for Marvel’s upcoming Hawkeye TV series, which is set to be a key entry in the MCU for a number of reasons. Not only is it the first solo outing for Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton, it will also introduce fan-favorite character Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) to the franchise. Likewise, it’ll feature the debut of another new hero who’s likely to have a big future after this. Namely, Maya Lopez/Echo, as played by Alaqua Cox.
TV SERIES
Den of Geek

Does Hawkeye’s Echo Reveal Tease Daredevil and Kingpin?

The trailer for Marvel series Hawkeye has the Avengers archer in the midst of Christmastime chaos tonally evocative of Die Hard—except, you know, in the streets of New York City and not a high-tech L.A. skyscraper. However, while the show’s long-teased idea of a reluctant Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) taking on a scrappy protégé in Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) comes to fruition before our eyes, the trailer also quickly flashes to another potentially important character, Echo, a deadly assassin who happens to have direct connections to Daredevil and Kingpin. Consequently, we could finally have a Marvel Cinematic Universe bridge to the forgotten “Street Level” Netflix shows.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Netflix's Daredevil Showrunner Writing Wolverine, Black Widow Stories for Marvel

Marvel is returning to Old Man Logan's Wastelands, and Steven S. DeKnight, the former showrunner of Marvel's Daredevil on Netflix, is along for the ride. In December, Marvel Comics will publish five new stories set in the universe where the supervillains won the battle against the superheroes and took control of the United States, turning into the post-apocalyptic realm called the Wastelands. Inspired by the Marvel's Wastelanders podcast series, DeKnight will write the one-shot issues focusing on the Wasteland's Wolverine and Black Widow. Other writers include Ethan Sacks (who previously wrote the Old Man Hawkeye and Old Man Quill series), Rich Douek, and Torunn Grønbekk. In addition to Wolverine and Black Widow, the one-shots will spotlight the Wasteland's Hawkeye, Doctor Doom, and Star-Lord.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Elektra Will Reportedly Return To The DCEU Alongside Daredevil

Charlie Cox has been hitting the promotional trail for his new AMC drama series Kin, which marks his first onscreen role since Daredevil was canceled by Netflix. In what turned out to be a rather unfortunate coincidence for the actor, he was on the press circuit right around the time the first trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home dropped.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Cox
Person
Vincent D'onofrio
Person
Elden Henson
wegotthiscovered.com

Vincent D’Onofrio Credits Daredevil Writers For His Performance

Vincent D’Onfrio’s Kingpin turned him into one of the all-time great Marvel villains we’d ever seen in live-action by the end of Daredevil‘s first season, which is why fans are so desperate to see him return in any capacity. The MCU has largely rectified its villain problem, but you could still argue that we’ve yet to see Kevin Feige’s franchise present an antagonist as engrossing, complex, multi-faceted and ultimately terrifying all at once as Netflix’s Wilson Fisk.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Daredevil Star Wants Jessica Jones and The Punisher Leads to Return in the MCU

Daredevil star Charlie Cox is hoping to see Jon Bernthal and Krysten Ritter both make their returns in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While Cox starred as the titular superhero in Marvel's Daredevil series on Netflix, Bernthal played Frank Castle in the spinoff series The Punisher. Meanwhile, Ritter also starred in three seasons of Jessica Jones, another connected Marvel series. It's not entirely clear if any of the characters from the Netflix shows will ever be seen again in the MCU again, though fans have been rooting for it to happen for years.
MOVIES
92.9 The Bull

The Most Violent Superhero Movies

When superheroes were first created, they were intended primarily for children. Comic books were cheap entertainment for kids; as were the Saturday morning serials where comics characters were first adapted for the big screen. For decades, that was the status quo. Eventually, though, comics creators began pushing the boundaries of...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daredevil#Reruns#Catholic#Russian#Deadpool
Variety

Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’ Debuts Stunning First Look at Dream in Opening Scene From Neil Gaiman Adaptation

Dream, Death and Desire are all finally coming to Netflix. Thirty-two years after DC Comics published the first issue of “The Sandman,” Neil Gaiman’s phantasmagoric dive into the world of dreams, Netflix unveiled the first look at its highly anticipated live-action adaptation on Saturday. Stars Tom Sturridge — who plays Morpheus, a.k.a. Dream, the titular ruler of Dreaming — and Kirby Howell-Baptiste — who plays Death, Dream’s chic and easygoing sister — revealed the first look during Tudum, Netflix’s global virtual fan event. Executive produced by Gaiman, David S. Goyer, and showrunner Allan Heinberg (“The Catch,” “Scandal”), “The Sandman” is updating Gaiman’s graphic novel by...
TV SERIES
Inside the Magic

Fans Left Conflicted as Marvel FINALLY Mentions Famous Character in the MCU

There is power in a name. When Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark said “I am Iron Man” at the end of his titular movie, it launched the Marvel Cinematic Universe. When Brie Larson‘s Vers proclaimed “my name is Carol”, it issued in the MCU’s powerful superhero, Captain Marvel. And when Vin Diesel spoke “I am Groot” for the entirety of Guardians of the Galaxy, it cemented him as one of Marvel’s most popular characters.
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Movie Rankings on September 17

If you want to know what movies people are watching the most on Netflix, you can stop everyone you pass on the street and ask, or you can just look up Netflix's Top 10 movies list. Netflix's Top 10 list of movies on Friday, Sept. 17 proves that everyone loves Denzel Washington, as his 2012 film Safe House leaps all the way into the No. 1 spot. Also new to the list is 2017's Birth of the Dragon, a dramatization of Bruce Lee's life. Mary Elizabeth Winstead's Kate drops to No. 2, while Krysten Ritter's kids horror movie Nightbooks moves up to No. 3.
TV SHOWS
thecut.com

A Different Kind of Coming-Out Story

There’s a scene from Everybody’s Talking About Jamie that has stuck with me ever since I first saw it in London’s West End — and it’s one the new musical film adaptation, streaming on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, September 17, gets exactly right: “Work of Art.” The title character is forced by a spiteful teacher to walk through his school’s halls in poorly-applied drag as punishment for spending class time doing his makeup in the bathroom. Jamie turns his public embarrassment into personal fantasy: The flashes of his classmates’ phones as they sneak photos give way to a flashbulb-lit runway, the teacher’s taunts transform into a thumping house beat, and Jamie invites his makeshift audience to his first-ever drag show at a local club later that night.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy