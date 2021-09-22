Warner Bros. Unveils Fantastic Beasts 3 Official Title, Sets Release Date
Warner Bros. Unveils Fantastic Beasts 3 Official Title, Sets Release Date. It appears something is moving in the Wizarding World. According to a report by Deadline, the third installment in the Fantastic Beasts franchise has got a new release date. Now that the COVID-19 situation seems to have been slowed down a bit and people are allowed to return to theaters, Warner Bros. can plan to bring audiences back for Fantastic Beasts 3. The movie will hit theaters on Apr. 15. In addition, the upcoming film has finally got an official title. The new installment is called Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.www.superherohype.com
