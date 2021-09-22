September 25: Jazz In The Alley Features Shena Renee

Programming on Jazz 91.9 WCLK is made possible in part by the City of Norcross, presenting the final edition of Jazz In The Alley for 2021 on Saturday, September 25 from 7:30p-9:30p at Betty Mauldin Park at 65 Lawrenceville Street in downtown Norcross. The event features a performance by Shena Renee, a Jazz, R&B and Neo-Soul singer who is a Showtime At The Apollo winner. Limited seating and tables are available. Lawn chairs and picnic baskets are welcome. Food is available from nearby restaurants. More information is available at Jazz In The Alley.