Scotty McCreery urges patience for his younger self

By Regional Media
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScotty McCreery found more success in his teenage years than most, winning season 10 of American Idol when he was just 17 years old. Even so, now that he is 27 and has a successful career in country music, the North Carolina native knows exactly what he would tell a younger version of himself if he could go back in time.

Effingham Radio

Scotty McCreery Pays Homage To George Strait With New Song

Scotty McCreery has released a new song called “Damn Strait” from his upcoming album, Same Truck, due out this Friday (September 17th). He will perform the song on NBC’s Today show next Tuesday (September 21st) during the third hour. Scotty, who didn't write the song, said,”Every now and then you hear a song that sounds so much like you. I grew up as a huge George Strait fan, and when I heard this song, I raised my hand to say, ‘I want this one.’ Every country fan has a George Strait story, and everyone has a memory attached to their favorite songs.” In fact, Scotty credits “King George” with his current career path. He said, “The first country music concert I ever went to was George Strait, Reba and Lee Ann Womack. When I saw that show, I said, ‘I’m gonna do that one day.'” The lead single from Same Truck, “You Time,” continues to climb the charts at Country radio and currently sits at Number Four on both the Billboard and Country Aircheck/Mediabase radio charts.
MUSIC
country1025.com

Scotty McCreery Talks New Music, Patriots, And Boston Love With Kruser

It’s been 10 years since first met Scotty McCreery. He’s about to turn 28, he’s married now and just released his 5th studio album. The album, Same Truck came out last week, featuring his soon to be #1 “You Time.” Scotty talks about the album, the single, and the single-to-b “Damn Strait” (A nod to George Strait.).
MUSIC
