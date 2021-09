NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Someone in our area is a new multimillionaire. The winning Mega Millions ticket, worth an estimated $432 million, was sold at a Midtown pizza shop. As CBS2’s Dick Brennan reports, at Pronto Pizza, you can buy ’em by the slice, or go for the large pie. But Pronto not only dishes out pies – it also sells lottery tickets. One lucky pizza fan got the ticket with everything on it, winning $432 million in the Mega Millions jackpot, the biggest sold in the city’s history. “I hear ‘Pronto Pizza’… I say, ‘Oh my God,’ I call my wife and...

