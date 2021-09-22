CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic Accidents

Car Crashes Get Predictable With Ford ‘RoadSafe’ Dashboard Technology

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven with an increasing number of safety technologies present in modern vehicles, traffic crashes and fatalities are still on the rise in the U.S., a phenomenon caused by drivers taking more risks on open roads. Last year alone, U.S. traffic deaths jumped 7 percent, the largest increase in 13 years. Thus, Ford is taking action by offering what it calls RoadSafe dashboard technology that uses connected vehicle tech to warn drivers and local authorities of hidden hazards.

