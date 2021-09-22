Car Crashes Get Predictable With Ford ‘RoadSafe’ Dashboard Technology

Law enforcement agencies across America traditionally gravitate towards Ford Motor Company vehicles for their fleets, with the Police Interceptor Utility being the most popular vehicle purchased by police departments for patrol duty and other related services. However, another product from The Blue Oval may someday replace the Ford Explorer based Interceptor for that express purpose, as the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E, or a closely related variant of the production model, recently passed the Michigan State Police tests, becoming the first fully electric vehicle to do so. While it is currently unclear if Ford intends to actually build and sell a dedicated police variant of the Mach-E, this latest milestone is a strong indicator that the automaker wants to dive headfirst into offering one, and that it could pretty much do it without any major changes to the preexisting vehicle.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO