Airs Wednesday, September, 15. 2021, at 6 p.m. On this debut episode of Conserving Earth, Host Janice Bezanson is joined by Ben Jones, Executive Director of the Texas Conservation Alliance, to talk about the impact of light pollution on migrating birds and how buildings and cities such as Dallas, Houston and Austin are participating in Lights Out to protect migrating birds, how other cities can take steps to do the same, as well as how individuals can help by flipping a switch.

ANIMALS ・ 13 DAYS AGO