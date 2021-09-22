Lovina Tandon to an under water scene in Vignharta Ganesh
Introducing the prime-time slot at 6:30 pm is Sony Entertainment Television’s mythological show, Vighnaharta Ganesh. The show has managed to unite the viewers seamlessly in religious devotion and has become a ‘must-watch show’. In the upcoming track, the viewers will witness the festivities of Prana Prathistha Diwas where Lord Krishna’s idol is consecrated in the temple. Making the celebrations more interesting, Kulguru requests for hymns and mantras to be recited in order to invite the Goddess as a resident guest. In the track, Mira Bai (Lavina Tandon) will be seen coming forward for the same.talesbuzz.com
Comments / 0