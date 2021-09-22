CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freaks and Geeks Star Jerry Messing Says He’s Now Partially Paralyzed After Contracting COVID-19

By Sarah Williams
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFreaks and Geeks actor Jerry Messing has been partially paralyzed after contracting COVID-19. Messing, 35, who played Gordon Crisp on the 1999-2000 cult high school series, told TMZ he now has trouble moving his arms and legs, and cannot stand or walk by himself after his serious bout with the virus. He also told the outlet he’s been in physical therapy and has been working with a machine to regain movement in his legs.

Freaks And Geeks Actor (And Fedora Guy) Jerry Messing Says He's Partially Paralyzed After Bout With Covid

Jerry Messing, an actor known for roles in Freaks and Geeks and the well-remembered Disney Channel series Even Stevens, not to mention being the face behind the famous “Fedora guy” meme, was hospitalized with Covid-19 a few weeks ago. Now, the actor has an update on his condition, and while he’s on the mend in the hospital, he says he’s been partially paralyzed due to the ordeal.
