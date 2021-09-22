Freaks and Geeks Star Jerry Messing Says He’s Now Partially Paralyzed After Contracting COVID-19

Looks like 90 Day Fiancé's Big Ed has finally found the One. The reality star is reportedly now engaged to his girlfriend, Liz. TMZ reports that 55-year-old Ed and 28-year-old Liz were at a nightclub in Santa Barbara, California, last week, and published a photo of Liz sporting a sizable ring on her left ring finger in a smiling group photo with Ed. According to the outlet, the couple confirmed they were engaged to other club-goers, and Ed was introducing Liz to people as his "beautiful fiancée." ET has reached out to TLC for comment.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 18 DAYS AGO