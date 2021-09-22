Freaks and Geeks Star Jerry Messing Says He’s Now Partially Paralyzed After Contracting COVID-19
Freaks and Geeks actor Jerry Messing has been partially paralyzed after contracting COVID-19. Messing, 35, who played Gordon Crisp on the 1999-2000 cult high school series, told TMZ he now has trouble moving his arms and legs, and cannot stand or walk by himself after his serious bout with the virus. He also told the outlet he’s been in physical therapy and has been working with a machine to regain movement in his legs.talesbuzz.com
Comments / 0