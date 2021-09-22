CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

SsoAdmin module questions

By StuDuncanHPE
vmware.com
 5 days ago

As part of a larger set of scripts (import/export/restore), I have a restore script for permissions, roles, global permissions, and sso users. Everything works fine, except that I can't get the passwords of the sso users. The SsoAdmin module allows you to set it when (re)creating a user, but does not allow you to get the password. Any idea if this is possible?

communities.vmware.com

Comments / 0

Related
opensource.com

How I rediscovered Logo with the Python Turtle module

When I was in high school, one of the very first programming languages I was introduced to was Logo. It was interactive and visual. With basic movement commands, you could have your cursor (“turtle”) draw basic shapes and intricate patterns. It was a great way to introduce the compelling concept of an algorithm—a series of instructions for a computer to execute.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Synthtopia

Moon Modular Intros 3 New MU Modules At Superbooth 2021

At Superbooth 2021, Moon Modular is introducing several new MU format modules, including:. The M 595 12 x12 Programmable Switch/Summer Matrix;. The M 502 S Simple Voltage Controlled Amplifier. The M 595 12 x12 Programmable Switch/Summer Matrix, above, is a solution to manage the distribution and/or mixing of 12 by...
TECHNOLOGY
Synthtopia

Empress Effects ZOIA Euroburo ‘Modular In A Module’ Shipping This Week

At Knobcon 2021, Empress Effects showcased the ZOIA Euroburo, and announced that it will be shipping this week, as of Friday Sept 17, 2021. The ZOIA Euroburo is a digital modular system that can be placed in your Eurorack modular system. Or as the developers put it, “a real Russian nesting doll situation”.
ELECTRONICS
Synthtopia

SoundForce Announces New Eurorack Modules at Superbooth 2021

At Superbooth 2021, SoundForce is announcing 2 new Eurorack Modules: a 2021 version of the DCO, with added built-in MIDI interface and new Juno-themed colors (shipping October 2021) and the uVCF 6, a compact Juno low-pass only version of my VCF/VCA 6 (shipping November 2021). The SoundForce DCO, above, is...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Module#Ssoadmin#Getlocalusers#External
Synthtopia

TIRNS Intros Ardabil & Switch Modules At Superbooth 2021

Ardabil is a utility module, designed to “show you the thread of your signal in one integrated design.”. Precision adder – two CV inputs that add together, without changing their scaling. Attenuverter – plug in any CV and let the knob scale your CV up or down -1 to +1...
ELECTRONICS
Sonic State

Two New Modules From BugBrand

A thru-zero FM & wave-morphing VCO and a thick audio phaser 21/09/21. BugBrand designs not only look iconic with their bold blue/red/yellow/green combination, they also sound fantastic. Tom Bugs has been designing tabletop synths and electronic kits for many years, and has two new modules on offer:. The Phaser module...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
makeuseof.com

How to Use Python's Calendar Module

Python offers a built-in calendar module that lets you manipulate code for specific days or months of the year. You could use it to output a string of all the calendar months in a year, for example. Here's how to get started with Python's calendar class and make a DIY...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

macOS managed setting "kNeverRememberUserADInfo" question

Ever since Apple moved from Managed Settings for Mac (MCX) to Mobile Device Management (MDM), we lost the option to "set once". With that said, any reason for an enterprise user to ever have the kNeverRememberUserADInfo checked?. By unchecking and greying out the box using kNeverRememberUserADInfo -bool false, that'll uncheck...
COMPUTERS
Twice

NAD Launches MDC2 BluOS-D Module

PICKERING, ONTARIO, CANADA SEPTEMBER 21, 2021–NAD Electronics, the highly regarded manufacturer of high-performance audio/video components, introduced MDC2, the second generation of their innovative Modular Design Construction platform. The all-new MDC2 architecture allows signals to be passed back and forth between module and host component. This opens a far wider range of upgrade options for the new NAD C 399 HybridDigital DAC Amplifier and future MDC2-enabled components. With the MDC2 BluOS-D module installed, listeners can enjoy the benefits of Dirac Live Room Correction, BluOS hi-res multi-room streaming and music management, and so much more. And thanks to NAD’s MDC2 platform, component investments will keep pace with future developments. The suggested retail price of the MDC2 BluOS-D module is $549 USD with retail availability in time for the holiday season.
ELECTRONICS
vmware.com

Internet Traffic not routed for Dual-Homed SHD

I have a dual-homed Photon/v3.0 instance as Skyline-HD where one link (NIC) is configured for an Internet facing subnet, however, this Photon instance cannot access Internet targets. <. >. Host: ESXi200/v6.7U3, Guest: SkylineHD v2.5.2, dual homed as per Photon OS 3.0 documentation. Of the SHD VM ... NIC1 Configuration File:...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Re: Create Scheduled task for 400 VMs on vmware

Create Scheduled task for 400 VMs on vmware — Hi All,. I do have a requirement to restart approx 400 VMs at every Monday 5:00 AM on weekly basis. I am trying to create the schedule task on vmware with the below script. Its creating the task but, one thing its not creating with date and time and second thing is that I need to create the task for 400 VMs so how can I define a csv file and what will the data format in that. please can some one help me on this.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Guest windows 10 network speed very slow vs host

I'm running a iMac Pro with macOS Big Sur 11.6. It has 32 gig of ram and 8 core. On the host, I continue to run speed and packet loss tests which consistently provide 800 meg + results (have 1 gig business class speed from Comcast). The host is hard wired and not on wifi.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Re: new vcenter 7.0u2 install

I will install ESXi 7.0 and vcenter 7.0 u2 on a new site. but there is no domain controller and no DNS server in the environment. How can I install vcenter. Also, since I will install everything new, there is no virtual machine in the environment. how can I deploy vcenter on ESXi? will i mount and install the iso file from my own computer?
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Re: 2-Node ROBO ip change

I have a 2-Node ROBO vSAN cluster which is managed by a vcenter from HQ. The vcenter and the Witness appliance are based on HQ, and the two ESXi nodes are in the remote office. The 2-nodes vSAN vmkernel ports(vmk2 and vmk3) are connected with a back-to-back SFP cable that is not going through a switch.
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

no option to unselect virtual hard disk for powered off guest to v2v

Source does not have access to destination's network (different data centers), so live linux cloning would not work. What I have tried was powered off source but it still would not finish due to large second virtual disk that only contain log files & limited windows. I could not find...
COMPUTERS
rekkerd.org

Tiptop Audio launches ModFX and FSU effect modules

Tiptop Audio has introduced its new ModFX spatial manipulation processor and FSU timbre and time destroyer at the Superbooth 2021 trade show. The Tiptop Audio effects module line continues with two new additions: ModFX, a modulation effect processor with a smooth sound and wide stereo spread and FSU the experimental processor code name F**K S**T UP that you won’t understand it till you start to use it.
ELECTRONICS
vmware.com

MacOS 11.6 Upgrade - Fusion Player 12 - Unity Mode Not Working Properly

I am wondering if anyone else is encountering the following issue after the MacOS 11.6 upgrade that was released on September 13, 2021. Running VMWare Fusion Player 12 (12.1.2) Updated MacOS to 11.6. Was previously on MacOS 11.5. Running Windows 10 in VM. Latest Windows Service Packs, etc. After the...
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy