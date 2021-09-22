SsoAdmin module questions

PICKERING, ONTARIO, CANADA SEPTEMBER 21, 2021–NAD Electronics, the highly regarded manufacturer of high-performance audio/video components, introduced MDC2, the second generation of their innovative Modular Design Construction platform. The all-new MDC2 architecture allows signals to be passed back and forth between module and host component. This opens a far wider range of upgrade options for the new NAD C 399 HybridDigital DAC Amplifier and future MDC2-enabled components. With the MDC2 BluOS-D module installed, listeners can enjoy the benefits of Dirac Live Room Correction, BluOS hi-res multi-room streaming and music management, and so much more. And thanks to NAD’s MDC2 platform, component investments will keep pace with future developments. The suggested retail price of the MDC2 BluOS-D module is $549 USD with retail availability in time for the holiday season.
Comments / 0