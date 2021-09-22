New Clips Tease Cletus Kasady & Shriek
Four new clips from Venom: Let There Be Carnage have been released that tease Cletus Kasady, Shriek, and Detective Mulligan. After months of waiting and tons of delays, Venom: Let There Be Carnage is set to kick off the Fall movie season this October. Early buzz for the Andy Serkis-directed sequel has been wholly positive, with many praising Eddie Brock’s increasingly complex friendship with Venom and Woody Harrelson’s performance as Cletus Kasady. Kasady, of course, becomes the host for the nefarious, blood-red symbiote Carnage.talesbuzz.com
