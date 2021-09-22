Amazon workers fired for cannabis use can reapply for jobs
Amazon’s looser stance on workers’ marijuana use now covers people who were previously dismissed. The online retailer said it has restored employment eligibility for workers and applicants who were fired or rejected from unregulated roles (that is, not truck driving or similar jobs) after cannabis screenings. The company didn’t promise to rehire recently fired workers or compensate them for lost earnings, but it may be helpful for those still looking for work.wmleader.com
