GameAbove EMU Supports Local STEM Initiatives with Eastern Michigan University

YPSILANTI — Eastern Michigan University will commemorate 100 years of coming home with a mix of virtual and in-person events as part of its weeklong“100 Years of Homecoming” centennial celebration Oct, 4-9. “Every year, homecoming celebrates the most spirited week on EMU’s campus with so many fun ways for alumni and Eagle fans to show their support of the university,” said Mia Milton, co-chair of the Homecoming Steering Committee and interim executive director of Alumni Relations and Engagement. “This year is especially exciting as we celebrate such a huge milestone for the University, so we’ve made sure to create a full lineup of events that will allow our entire community to help celebrate from anywhere they are.”

YPSILANTI, MI ・ 6 DAYS AGO