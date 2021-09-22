CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

GameAbove EMU Supports Local STEM Initiatives with Eastern Michigan University

By GameAbove
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
 5 days ago

YPSILANTI, Mich, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GameAbove EMU remains focused on helping the southeast region of Michigan by supporting Eastern Michigan University's dynamic K-12 STEM initiatives. During the summer, GameAbove, EMU and other organizations provided 500 hands-on STEM activity kits to young people in Washtenaw County. EMU, with the support of GameAbove, has planned supplemental STEM education for young people in middle school for this 2021-22 academic year as part of its Digital Divas and Dudes program.

www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
emich.edu

Eastern Michigan University first-year student surprised with a $10,000 scholarship from Gen.G Foundation

YPSILANTI—Mia Cusenza, a first-year student at Eastern Michigan University pursuing a degree in cybersecurity, was recently surprised with a $10,000 scholarship from the Gen.G Foundation to help subsidize her tuition at Eastern Michigan University. Gen.G is a global esports organization connecting the best gamers in the United States and Asia....
YPSILANTI, MI
MLive

Eastern Michigan University strikes deals with police, professor, UAW unions

YPSILANTI, MI - Eastern Michigan University has approved four collective bargaining agreements with its professor, UAW and two different police unions. The agreements came during a special meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 15, according EMU officials. The university negotiated the deals with EMU’s American Association of University Professors, UAW Local 197, Command Officers of Michigan and Police Officers Association of Michigan.
YPSILANTI, MI
dbusiness.com

Michigan State Unveils New STEM Academic Building

Michigan State University in East Lansing has opened the doors of its new STEM Teaching and Learning Facility. The building is the first in nearly 50 years that MSU has built with state funding. Designed with students in mind, the 21st-century classroom and laboratory spaces are geared toward gateway courses...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
ClickOnDetroit.com

University of Michigan ranked No. 3 public university in nation

ANN ARBOR – The University of Michigan is the No. 3 top public school in the country, according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2022 college rankings. U-M has clenched the third place spot for years, behind University of California, Los Angeles and University of California, Berkeley. Here’s how U-M...
ANN ARBOR, MI
emich.edu

Eastern Michigan University celebrates "100 Years of Homecoming" with in-person and virtual events scheduled Oct. 4-9

YPSILANTI — Eastern Michigan University will commemorate 100 years of coming home with a mix of virtual and in-person events as part of its weeklong“100 Years of Homecoming” centennial celebration Oct, 4-9. “Every year, homecoming celebrates the most spirited week on EMU’s campus with so many fun ways for alumni and Eagle fans to show their support of the university,” said Mia Milton, co-chair of the Homecoming Steering Committee and interim executive director of Alumni Relations and Engagement. “This year is especially exciting as we celebrate such a huge milestone for the University, so we’ve made sure to create a full lineup of events that will allow our entire community to help celebrate from anywhere they are.”
YPSILANTI, MI
emich.edu

Eastern Michigan University announces election of Dara Munson ’96 as EMU Foundation Board Chair

Munson, a recipient of both EMU’s Alumni Achievement Award and Black Alumni Award, has been a part of the Foundation Board of Trustees since 2012. YPSILANTI—Chicago non-profit executive Dara Munson, a Cass Tech alumna and 1996 EMU Criminal Justice graduate, was recently elected as the new chair of the Eastern Michigan University Foundation Board of Trustees.
YPSILANTI, MI
emich.edu

Eastern Michigan University and Hero Nation join forces to host Heroic Futures; virtual event for youth to address social issues in their communities

YPSILANTI — On Oct. 2 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Eastern Michigan University andHero Nation are joining forces to present Heroic Futures, a free, virtual event that will help students ages 14-18 identify and address social issues in their communities. “We’re excited to work with Hero Nation to introduce...
YPSILANTI, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stem Careers#Stem Education#Digital Divas#K 12 Stem Outreach#October Foundation#Girl Scout Troops#Health And Human Services
emich.edu

Eastern Michigan University GameAbove College of Engineering and Technology to highlight cybersecurity challenges in autonomous vehicles at Motor Bella

YPSILANTI, MI -- Faculty experts and students from Eastern Michigan University’s GameAbove College of Engineering and Technology will demonstrate the relationship between cybersecurity and connected vehicles on Sept. 21 and 22 at Motor Bella, an auto-centric event, being held at the M1 Concourse in Pontiac. The exhibits will demonstrate how...
YPSILANTI, MI
emich.edu

Eastern Michigan University educator to host One Love Symposium focused on improving point of service contacts between human service professionals and the public

YPSILANTI — As a result of the murder of George Floyd and the subsequent protests against police brutality that followed, Anna Gersh, an Eastern Michigan University educator and EMU Bright Futures project administrator, founded the One Love Symposium. A three-phase initiative, the One Love Symposium is a vehicle to improve...
YPSILANTI, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Morning Sun

CMU trustees discuss university priorities and initiatives

The Central Michigan University Board of Trustees today was updated on successes of the past academic year and then approved major strategies and priorities for the current fiscal year. President Bob Davies highlighted several achievements in his annual report to the board, including:. Launch of Mentor Collective, a program where...
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
TribTown.com

University recognizes local student

Southern New Hampshire University recently recognized a Jackson County student for academic achievement during the summer 2021 session. Mariah Fischer of Seymour was named to the dean’s list, which requires a minimum grade point average of 3.500 to 3.699 and 12 credits for the term.
JACKSON COUNTY, IN
emu.edu

EMU again among top regional universities in the South

Eastern Mennonite University is ranked among the Best Regional Universities in the South and has earned additional accolades in U.S. News and World Report’s recently released 2022 Best Colleges rankings. EMU tied for 35th out of 138 universities in the South. Regional universities are defined as offering a broad scope...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Government Technology

University of Idaho Event Lays Foundation for Girls in STEM

(TNS) —An organizer behind the University of Idaho's Women in Engineering Day said girls in high school often think they are incapable of achieving a career in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Alyssa Hansten, a UI student studying biological engineering, said Friday's event was meant to break down that wall...
COLLEGES
KIVI-TV

Local woman heading to SACNAS’ National Diversity in STEM Conference

A local woman is heading to a national conference dedicated to bringing diversity into the STEM Field. Sofía Edgar will be attending SACNAS’ National Diversity in STEM Conference this fall to present her computational work on nanocrystals. The conference is the largest multidisciplinary and multicultural STEM diversity event in the country.
JOBS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Holbrook, NY
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
625K+
Views
ABOUT

OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York. OnSachem.com serves Farmingville, Holbrook, Holtsville, Lake Ronkonkoma, and the Sachem portion of Lake Grove.

 https://www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy