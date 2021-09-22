GameAbove EMU Supports Local STEM Initiatives with Eastern Michigan University
YPSILANTI, Mich, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GameAbove EMU remains focused on helping the southeast region of Michigan by supporting Eastern Michigan University's dynamic K-12 STEM initiatives. During the summer, GameAbove, EMU and other organizations provided 500 hands-on STEM activity kits to young people in Washtenaw County. EMU, with the support of GameAbove, has planned supplemental STEM education for young people in middle school for this 2021-22 academic year as part of its Digital Divas and Dudes program.www.ontownmedia.com
