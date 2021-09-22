Il Postino Italian Restaurant Opens New Location on Manhattan's Upper East Side
NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It was a bit of 'buona fortuna' that seasoned restauranteur Luigi Russo settled on Manhattan's 133 E. 61st St. New York, NY as the location in which to relocate his modern Italian restaurant Il Postino. Once the long-tenured home to another acclaimed restauranteur named Luigi, Luigi Russo is honored to follow in the footsteps of Chef Luigi Nanni by offering true Italian cooking with the finest ingredients served in an elegant atmosphere.www.ontownmedia.com
Comments / 0