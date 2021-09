The expansion is the largest for Technology Education and Literacy in Schools (TEALS) since the program was founded 12 years ago. JUAREZ, Mexico — Sept. 13, 2021 — Today, Microsoft Corp. joined FECHAC, FUNAX, and community and government leaders to announce the expansion of the Technology Education and Literacy in Schools (TEALS) program to four high schools in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, and 252 U.S. high schools across six net new cities and expanded reach in 12 cities. This is the largest program expansion into new cities and regions since TEALS was founded 12 years ago in 2009, and it’s also the first time the current English language curriculum will be translated into Spanish through partnerships with curriculum providers such as Carnegie Mellon University.

