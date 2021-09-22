CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FLYR Labs Lands $150 Million in Series C Funding Led by WestCap

By FLYR Labs
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 22, 2021 /CNW/ -- FLYR Labs, pioneer of the data and AI-driven Revenue Operating System for airlines, travel, and transportation, today announced it has secured $150 million in Series C funding led by WestCap, a growth equity firm founded by Laurence Tosi, former CFO of Airbnb and Blackstone, with participation from Silver Lake Waterman, and WndrCo, along with insiders Peter Thiel, Streamlined Ventures, JetBlue Technology Ventures, and Gopher Asset Management. This funding will be used to expand the company's product offerings, scale delivery capacity, support strategic acquisitions, and develop world-class customer teams to meet growing demand.

