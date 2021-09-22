FLYR Labs Lands $150 Million in Series C Funding Led by WestCap

TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2021-- Blue White Robotics, a platform that provides Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) that enables farms to run themselves autonomously, today announces $37M in Series B funding, led by New York-based global private equity and venture capital firm Insight Partners. Entrée Capital co-led this Series B after having seeded Blue White Robotics and participated in its Series A round. They are joined by Clal Insurance, Jesselson Family Office, Peregrine VC, and Regah Ventures who also made significant contributions in this round. With the trust of their market-leading clients and partners, they will use this new funding to increase the rapid adoption of these technologies, drive new US sales, and attract key talent for their all-star international team.

INDUSTRY ・ 4 DAYS AGO