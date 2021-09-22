Latest Skype Insider update adds tons of new features, bug fixes

A new Nintendo Switch update has just been released by Nintendo, and it finally allows players to pair Bluetooth devices for audio! The feature has long been requested by Switch owners, and it's surprising that it has finally been made available more than four years after the console's release. Regardless, a lot of users will be happy about the inclusion! Nintendo has updated its website with information on how to pair the console with Bluetooth devices, as well as some important details regarding the feature. Full notes from the company's official website can be found below.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO