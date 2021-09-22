Latest Skype Insider update adds tons of new features, bug fixes
Microsoft recently released a new Skype Insider update, taking the build number to 8.76.76.119. Apart from that, the update adds the ability to blur the background during video calls on all platforms. With the latest update installed, you’ll be able to convert New Group calls into MeetNows by allowing guests to join group meetings. Additionally, the update brings Skype on the web for Android, iPhone, and iPad, and general bug fixes and performance improvements. You can read the full official changelog below.mspoweruser.com
