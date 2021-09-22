CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Playable Quotes for Game Boy: create and share interactive slices of games #GameBoy @jf

By Anne Barela
adafruit.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoël Franusic discusses the herculean task of taking a slice of a game on the Game Boy:. Imagine there’s a specific moment in a Game Boy game that you want to share with a friend. You could share a screenshot or a video, but that’s not the same as letting your friend grab the controls and try it for themselves. Many Game Boy emulators have a notion of a save state file, but in order for your friend to use one of these, they need to have access to the original game. It would be overkill (and likely illegal) to post the entire original game just so that your friend can play for a few seconds. What if you could share a playable quote from the game in the way that you can share readable quotes by just copy-pasting the specific text you want?

blog.adafruit.com

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

Hideo Kojima Is Hoping to Create Games "That Change in Real-Time"

Hideo Kojima is now looking to develop games that can change interactions and outcomes in real-time. Most known for his eccentric creative direction and vision, the Japanese video game developer revealed in a recent interview with lifestyle magazine An-An that he hopes to one day create games that can change in real-time according to external factors.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

New Patent Will Make Creating Game Characters A Breeze

As the gaming industry grows and AAA games get more advanced, the cost of making them goes up as well. In an interview with Jason Schreier of Bloomberg, former PlayStation Chief Shawn Layden said that game development "seems to double in cost every platform." This puts developers in a position where making a new game is a big risk, since they have to be able to make their development money back before they can turn a profit. Anything that can cut back the cost of making games mitigates that risk, making it easier for companies to green-light new projects. Now, a newer patent from Electronic Arts has the potential to change the way the company renders the characters in its games, making the process easier than ever.
VIDEO GAMES
goombastomp.com

Game Boys, Ep. 254: Top 10 Game boy Games

Game Boys has been a show for over five years. In that time, the Game Boys have never given any definitive list of what they view as the best or their favorite in any official capacity. They’ve played games to shape lists and jokingly ranked things, but nothing with any certainty. Until now. Here is the official Game Boys Top 10 Game Boy games of all time.
TECHNOLOGY
hypebeast.com

Razer Has Created Non-Slip Finger Sleeves for Mobile Gaming

Whether you’re a competitive PUBG contender or just a casual Fortnite player, mobile gaming can get pretty fiddly when stakes are high, the adrenaline is pumping and your fingers are slipping all over the touchscreen. Fortunately, gaming peripheral expert Razer has now come to the rescue with its all-new mobile gaming finger sleeves.
VIDEO GAMES
Marin Independent Journal

Review: With ‘Deathloop,’ Arkane creates a game you want stuck on repeat

Time loops are nothing new in pop culture. “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and of course “Groundhog Day” have played with the plot device, but strangely, for all its natural synergy, it’s been rarely used in video games. The concept of reliving the same day goes...
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

A Japanese Gamer Has Collected All 1,244 Game Boy Games

A Japanese retro gaming fan has now managed to collect every single Game Boy game ever released. Announcing the massive achievement over on Twitter, user marumi_1985 posted a series of images depicting his complete collection of all 1,244 titles ever to have commercially released in Japan over the course of more than a decade between 1989 to 2001. The whole process took him just two years to accomplish, but the last eight games alone left him hanging since last spring. Luckily, he was able to track them down and purchase them over this summer, finally completing his entire set.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Nintendo Insider Addresses Nintendo Switch Online Game Boy Games Rumors

According to various Nintendo Switch Onlne rumors, Nintendo is poised to celebrate the three-year anniversary of the online service with the addition of Nintendo Game Boy and Nintendo Game Boy Color games. Given that the anniversary falls on a Saturday, it's unlikely the announcement will come exactly on the service's three-year birthday, which means this should be, if the rumors are true, announced either today or tomorrow or possibly early next week at the latest. That said, this is assuming the rumors are true.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Is Getting an Unreleased Game Boy Color Game

Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite are getting an unreleased Game Boy Color game. Following a successful Kickstarter campaign, Incube8 Games has confirmed that Infinity, a tactical RPG that was once in development for the Game Boy Color, is coming to the Nintendo Switch family of consoles in an "enhanced" form, which is to say, the Switch version of the game won't be a simple port.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Game Trailers: Far Cry 6 Animal Interaction Gameplay

Ubisoft offers us new gameplay Far Cry 6. This time it is all about interaction with animals. I am the author for Gaming Ideology and loves to play Battle Royale games and loves to stream and write about them. I am a freelancer and now is the permanent member of Gaming Ideology.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Here’s every retro game that will be playable in ‘Lost Judgment’

Sega has announced the complete roster of classic Sega Arcade and Master System games that will be playable in Lost Judgment – check the list out below. Lost Judgment is out this week (September 24) and like previous games in the Yakuza franchise, players can take a break from investigations and indulge in some vintage games.
TECHNOLOGY
hackaday.com

Interactive Clips For Game Boy: Sit Back And Watch Or Take Control

How often does this happen to you? You find yourself describing something that happened in a game to someone, and they’re not sure they know what part of the map you’re talking about, or they’ve never gotten that far. Wouldn’t it be cool to make a bookmark in a video game so you can jump right to the beginning of the action and show your friend what you mean using the actual game?
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Valve Patent Looks to Make Steam Games Playable While They Download

Valve appears to be working on tech that would allow its Steam users to play their purchased games while they're downloading, according to some recently discovered patents. This type of feature is something that's been employed on consoles in the past, though it hasn't been present within Steam save for an older implementation that Valve abandoned years ago. Given the nature of these sorts of patents, however, there's no indication as to when – if ever – this kind of Steam feature would be released.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Random: This Tiny Game Boy Is Probably The World's Smallest Game Console

New mods and takes on classic hardware are a fun part of the gaming scene, as those with nostalgia for the good old days mess around with old systems to make them better or - sometimes - just sillier. A little while ago we shared the creation of a wide Game Boy Advance by YouTube channel / website The Retro Future, and now the same channel has brought our attention to a project that is pretty much the opposite.
VIDEO GAMES

