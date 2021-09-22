Playable Quotes for Game Boy: create and share interactive slices of games #GameBoy @jf

Joël Franusic discusses the herculean task of taking a slice of a game on the Game Boy:. Imagine there’s a specific moment in a Game Boy game that you want to share with a friend. You could share a screenshot or a video, but that’s not the same as letting your friend grab the controls and try it for themselves. Many Game Boy emulators have a notion of a save state file, but in order for your friend to use one of these, they need to have access to the original game. It would be overkill (and likely illegal) to post the entire original game just so that your friend can play for a few seconds. What if you could share a playable quote from the game in the way that you can share readable quotes by just copy-pasting the specific text you want?