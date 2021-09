Wow! Those schools aren't kidding about all the thefts. I know many parents who have their kids in the WFISD are currently upset with the school's bathroom policy. The WFISD said they had to change the policy due to so many kids stealing items to be a part of the viral 'Lick Challenge'. The challenge is to steal the biggest item you can from your school and it got so bad in the WFISD students can only go to the bathroom in between classes now.

KILLEEN, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO