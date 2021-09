BT has announced the creation of 1,000 new jobs as its first major regional hub opens outside London The telecoms giant said it already had 225 roles available at the new 17-floor Birmingham offices at Three Snowhill in the city centre.The new office will eventually host about 3,500 staff from across BT Group, including its digital network business Openreach.Philip Jansen, BT Group chief executive, said the hub’s opening was “a statement” that the firm was “serious about the ‘levelling-up’ agenda” and said a number of senior staff were now based in Birmingham.We are committed to creating more opportunities and basing...

BUSINESS ・ 11 DAYS AGO