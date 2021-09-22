CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osmond, NE

Osmond Tigers earn 44-14 Homecoming victory over Winside

Cover picture for the articleOSMOND — Friday evening, Sept. 17, was perfect conditions for football. The 2-1 Tigers dueled the 2-1 Winside Wildcats in the first district game of the season, which also happened to be Homecoming. Both teams were coming off losses to top-ranked eight-man teams in the state. The Tigers came out ready to play, struck first and never looked back. Osmond’s offensive attack was led by junior running back Alex Vinson, scampering for 91 yards and two touchdowns. Not to be outdone by little brother, senior Patrick Vinson rushed for one touchdown and completed eight of 17 passes andthree touchdowns. Ryan Schmit led all receivers with 124 yards, averaging 15.5 yards a reception. Defensive efforts were led by Alex Vinson, amassing 20 tackles, four of which were for a loss. Bryan Solorzano pulled down an interception late to send the Tigers to victory formation. Osmond’s defense only allowed Winside to complete two of 17 third down conversions, holdingthem to an 11.8% efficiency rating. The Tigers travel to Randolph to take on the Cardinals Friday, Sept. 24, at 7 p.m.

