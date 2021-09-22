New staff members begin year at Osmond Community School

OSMOND — A number of new instructors joined the staff at Osmond Community School for the 2021-22 school year. The new instructors include Abby Simpson, third grade and assistant high school volleyball coach; Vanessa Steinkraus, K-6 music; Candice Gansebom, para-educator; Dillan Wolfgram, health and physical education, and Blake Moen, student teaching and junior high football. Kaylen Tunink, the new business education instructor, is currently on maternity leave and was unavailable for a picture or to provide information.