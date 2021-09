The thing about award shows — or any televised event in the year 2021 and beyond, really — is that no matter how much money is spent booking talent, getting dolled up, or creating elaborate sets for mesmerizing performances, memes poking fun at it all always end up eclipsing everything else. Memes are the time capsules of our era! Of course, the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards were no exception to this phenomenon, and many of us are guilty of keeping one eye on the television and one eye on the timeline.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 14 DAYS AGO