Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street Thursday, clawing back a bit more of the ground they lost at the beginning of the week. The S&P 500 added 0.7% in the early going, led by gains in banks and technology companies. Dow component Salesforce.com was up 4% after raising its sales forecast for the year. Darden Restaurants, which owns Olive Garden, jumped 6.8% after delivering strong quarterly results. Investors got some reassuring news out of China where Evergrande, one of the country’s biggest private real estate developers, said it will make a payment due Thursday on a domestic bond.

