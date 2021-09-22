After Hours

The Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for Naperville Elderly Homes, Inc., celebrating its expansion and remodeling project of Martin Avenue homes. The ceremony was facilitated with esteemed Ambassadors and community members, as well as civic leaders, Mayor Steve Chirico and NACC President and CEO Kaylin Risvold. Board member and emcee for the evening Gary Leavenworth welcomed guests and introduced Mayor Steve Chirico after opening with a showtune. Reverend Ken Lehman, one of the founders over 40 years ago is thrilled to see the new five-story building and the complete renovation of all the existing Martin Avenue Apartments and community space. The construction was completed in late 2020 and now hold nearly 200 residents. Mary Kerbs, executive director, said: "We are excited to grow NEH's vision for Martin Avenue Apartments. It is a model community with proven success. By driving the goals of community engagement and partnerships, we are building an enriching and secure future for our senior citizens." Tours of the new construction followed the ceremony with hors d'oeuvres and drinks catered by Belgio's Catering.